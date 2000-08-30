KLKN-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Today's Top Stories
More Top Headlines
Today's Weather
Local Radar
Nebraska Radar
Watch Video Forecast

Area priests battle it out on the softball field for a cause Video included

 It was the third annual I-80 Collar Softball game that gives the diocese of Lincoln and the Archdiocese of Omaha the chance to battle it out on the field.

More>>

Top Stories

A guest speaker from LES was in attendance

Envirorun promotes environmental education

Some people here in the capitol city laced up their shoes this morning to help the environment. The goal of the annual "Envirorun is to give experts in environmental fields an opportunity to speak and educate other on a wide variety of topics. The event started with a short run around Antelope Valley and then an LES employee discussed the company's renewable energy efforts. Jamie Carson, one of the founders of the event said, "It was founded in Washington D.C. about 5 yea...

More>>

It's the first day they're available

Fireworks now on sale in Nebraska Video included

Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot... More>>

  • Contact Our DMCA Designated Agent

    Contact Our DMCA Designated Agent

    We take claims of copyright infringement seriously. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law. If you believe any materials accessible on or from this site (the “Website”) infringe your copyright, you may request removal of those materials.

    More >>

    We take claims of copyright infringement seriously. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law. If you believe any materials accessible on or from this site (the “Website”) infringe your copyright, you may request removal of those materials.

    More >>

  • ProgrammingShows on Channel 8 KLKN-TVMore>>

  • Weekday mornings at 9AM on Channel 8 KLKN-TV

    Live with Kelly and Ryan

    Live with Kelly and Ryan

    Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan weekdays at 9:00AM on Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  Click here for more information about the hosts, the show and more.

    More >>

    Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan weekdays at 9:00AM on Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  Click here for more information about the hosts, the show and more.

    More >>

  • Weekdays at 2PM on Channel 8 KLKN-TV

    HARRY

    HARRY

    HARRY is a daytime entertainment destination for fun and laughter through  interviews, live musical performances, celebrity guests and parodies, You can watch Harry weekdays at 2PM on Channel 8 

    More >>

    Host Harry Connick, Jr. brings his unparalleled hosting and entertainment skills to his show. HARRY is a daytime entertainment destination for fun, laughter, live musical performances, celebrity guests and parodies, You can watch Harry weekdays at 2:00PM on Channel 8 

    More >>

  • Weekdays at 3:00 PM on Channel 8 KLKN-TV

    The Dr. Oz Show

    The Dr. Oz Show

    Click here to watch "Dr. Oz Post Ops" videos, where members of the studio audience ask the Doc questions.More >>
    Click here to watch "Dr. Oz Post Ops" videos, where members of the studio audience ask the Doc questions.More >>
    •   
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2010 WorldNow and KLKN.
All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Buy Local
Lincoln's Own ABC
Active 8
Health
Video
TOOLS
RSS Headlines
Facebook and Twitter
Contact Us
Email Sign-up
Feedback
Submit a Story
ABOUT
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Closed Caption Contact
TV Jobs

  • Give us your feedback. How are we doing?

    Tell us what you think about Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  What do you like?  What could we do better?  Use this form to send us your thoughts in an email.  This form will not work with mobile devices.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you.  Your email has been sent to Channel 8 KLKN-TV.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.