Channel 8 Weather Online - Saturday, May 27 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Channel 8 Weather Online - Saturday, May 27

By Luke Dorris, Meteorologist
Connect

Looking dry and warm for the holiday weekend...

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.