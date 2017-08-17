Channel 8 Weather Online-Thursday, August 17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Channel 8 Weather Online-Thursday, August 17

A nearly cloud free sky can be expected today with seasonable temps...

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.