Police say rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber are helping combat - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police say rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber are helping combat drunk driving

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.