The CEREC ADVANTAGE

New technology allows the dentist at Pine Ridge Dental to restore broken, cracked or decayed teeth with long-lasting, natural-looking porcelain restorations in a single visit. This advanced technology called Cerec (Ceramic REConstruction) uses a computer to acquire an image of your prepared tooth and create restorations such as full crowns, partial crowns, onlays and veneers. This technique has many advantages for our patients.
- The restoration is constructed while you are in the dental Chair, so no return visit is necessary. Therefore no temporary restoration or crown is necessary.
- Tooth-colored porcelain blends well with your natural teeth and is virtually undetectable.
- Usually more of your natural tooth can be saved.
- Bonded porcelain strengthens your tooth to minimize the possibility of further breakage. This procedure is ideal for most large silver filling replacements.
- Less temperature sensitivity has been reported than with conventional crowns or filling materials.