Follow Channel 8 ABC on Twitter and Facebook - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Follow Channel 8 ABC on Twitter and Facebook

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is now on Twitter. Get news headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates:

www.twitter.com/Channel8ABC

Follow Channel 8 Eyewitness News on Facebook.  "Like" the page to see what they're working on. Search "Channel 8 Eyewitness News" or click on the link below:

http://www.facebook.com/klkntv

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.