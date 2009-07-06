Williamsburg radiation oncology center, Lincoln, NE - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Proven Outcomes in Oncology

One source. One Beam. One detector.  MVision Megavoltage Cone Beam-CT Imaging is a unique, full integrated technology that uses the existing treatment beam to provide excellent 3D target imaging, enabling clinicians to "see inside" the patient at the most appropriate moment. True, single console integration allows the entire process of image acquisition, 3D reconstruction, and automatic offset calculation to be performed in less than three minutes. A true breakthrough in Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

  1. We are the only facility in Lincoln which has the advanced technology of Mega-Voltage Cone Beam-CT for alignment of patients
  2. We do pre IGRT/Cone  Beam-CT scans prior to each treatment.
  3. The advantages of which are listed below

Clinical Advantages of MVision

  1. Better tumor localization with three-dimensional imaging
  2. Better visualization of healthy tissue and organs at risk
  3. Improved patient positioning/treatment setup
  4. Imaging system integrated into the treatment system
  5. Often eliminates the need for seed/marker implantation
  6. User friendly for quick implementation into clinical routine
  7. Simple quality assurance keeps the need for physics support low
  8. Helps overcome patient obesity challenges, as well as metal implants, such as dental fillings or prostheses to support damaged bone
  9. For further information call Dr. Rao at 402-421-7158


