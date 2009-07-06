Proven Outcomes in Oncology

One source. One Beam. One detector. MVision Megavoltage Cone Beam-CT Imaging is a unique, full integrated technology that uses the existing treatment beam to provide excellent 3D target imaging, enabling clinicians to "see inside" the patient at the most appropriate moment. True, single console integration allows the entire process of image acquisition, 3D reconstruction, and automatic offset calculation to be performed in less than three minutes. A true breakthrough in Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

We are the only facility in Lincoln which has the advanced technology of Mega-Voltage Cone Beam-CT for alignment of patients We do pre IGRT/Cone Beam-CT scans prior to each treatment. The advantages of which are listed below

Clinical Advantages of MVision