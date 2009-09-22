KLKN-TV Broadcasting on Channel 31 in Lincoln in Addition to Channel 8

We have heard from numerous viewers who purchased a "digital indoor antenna" and from others who simply can't seem to get Channel 8 in their homes. After listening to their concerns, we have found out that some "digital indoor antennas" can only get UHF channels, which prevent them from getting a lower VHF signal. Channel 8 KLKN-TV is please to announce that we have received permission from the FCC to begin broadcasting on a low power Channel 31, in addition to Channel 8. The low power Channel 31 signal is broadcast from the tower at the Channel 8 Studio.

We have also heard from viewers who are now getting two 8.1 and two 8.2 channels, while some are getting 8.1, 8.2, 31.1 and 31.2, and still others are getting 8.1, 8.2, 70.1 and 70.1. Depending upon your converter box or digital tuner in your TV, you may also see these appear. If you do, you can manual delete one set, or just keep them both. There is really nothing else which can be done, but know that there are others who now get Lincoln's Own ABC.

If you previously could not pick up Channel 8, then you may try to pick up channel 31 by rescanning. The Channel 31 signal area is mostly the city limits of Lincoln. For those who are still having difficulty please contact us at 434-8000 or email programming@klkntv.com .

If you have other general questions about the conversion, converter boxes, or the re-scanning process, you can still reach the FCC hotline at:

1-888-225-5322

If you need face-to-face help, you may visit Schaefer's TV and Appliance in Lincoln, Ernie's in Ceresco or Zager Antenna Solutions in Lincoln.

