Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC has an opening for a photographer who will be responsible for shooting exceptional news and sports footage along wiht setting up live shots. One year previous experience in television preferred but not required. Please email your resume and reel to rksionzek@klkntv.com, mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9 – 5. Closing Date: December 1, 2017.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.