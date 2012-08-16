KLKN wins Best Newscast Award

Posted by: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

We have reason to celebrate. Channel 8 Eyewitness news won 1st place for "Best Newscast" at the Nebraska Broadcaster's Association award ceremony tonight at the Cornhusker Hotel. Judges picked Channel 8 Eyewitness news for having the best newscast in the entire state, including Omaha.

News anchors Rod Fowler, Vanessa Brown and producer Caitlin Kern accepted the award. A few months ago, KLKN won the Associated Press's award for Best Newscast in a three-state region.

KLKN also won first place for in-depth reporting, 2nd place for best sportscast, 2nd place for service to community and 2nd place for service to business.

Senator Ben Nelson was awarded "Friend of Nebraska Broadcasters" for his support to television and radio throughout the years.

We work hard to serve our community and we appreciate the NBA recognition, Channel 8 Eyewitness News News Director Mark Haggar said.