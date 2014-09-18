Megan Conway

Megan is from Indianola, Nebraska. “From the time I could talk, I was on a stage singing, acting, dancing or giving speeches,” Megan remembers. She loved helping out on the farm and spending time with her Grandma Sina, who was one of the most important and influential people in her life.

Megan always knew she would go to UNL for college, because as she says, “there's nothing I wanted more than to be a Husker.” After graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Megan started her career as an editor with Channel 8 Eyewitness News, then became the weekend weather anchor and photojournalist. Megan has co-anchored Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 5AM and 6AM with co-anchor Nolan Crane. “I enjoy talking to people and learning new things…I enjoy telling people's stories and informing the public,” and adds that she loves how every day is different and that she thrives under pressure. In April 2016, Megan was promoted to co-anchor of the evening newscasts with Rod Fowler.

All one has to do is look at her resume to see that she likes to stay busy. In high school, she was the Valedictorian, and participated in FFA, FBLA, 4-H, student council, volleyball, basketball, track, choir, band, speech and drama. While attending UNL, she interned with Channel 8 Eyewitness News, worked on the student run news programs: Star City News and KRNU, played club volleyball and made the Dean's List on multiple occasions.

Megan is a small town girl and proud of it. When she's not reporting or delivering a weather forecast, she likes to work-out, go to concerts, be outside, go hunting and fishing, shopping and watching sports, especially Husker football. She also has a puppy Reginald, who loves to keep her busy.

