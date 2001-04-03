Rod Fowler

BREAKING NEWS: Lincoln Fire and Rescue are at the scene of what is now a 4-alarm fire at Black Sands ApartmentsMore >>
An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Bellevue.More >>
A Sarpy County man who shot his wife will not be charged.More >>
Murder charges have finally filed in the 2010 disappearance and suspected death of Peru State College student, 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas.More >>
A 44-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for arranging to meet with a prostitute he believed was 15 years old.More >>
All cases include the word APE.More >>
Two law enforcement agencies are both asking for your help in winning a grant.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services continues to take action to help prevent prescription drug overdose in Nebraska.More >>
Today, a complaint charging Joshua Keadle, 36, with first degree murder has been filed in the County Court of Nemaha County, Nebraska.More >>
Mostly sunny, warm & a little breezy...More >>
