Production Assistant (Part Time)

Part-time Production Assistant

KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC affiliate, has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant. Duties related to news/general program production and assistance with commercial and station promotion production. Great opportunity for broadcasting students and an excellent entryway into the television industry. Please send your resume to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5, email your information to rksionzek@klkntv.com, or call Jeff Swanson, Operations Manager at (402) 436-2238. Closing Date: 05/12/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.