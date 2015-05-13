Production Assistant (Part Time Weekend)

Part-time, Weekend Production Assistant

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC affiliate, has an opening for a part-time weekend Production Assistant for approximately 14-16 hours. Duties related to news/general program production including operation of graphics computer, audio board operation and other duties as assigned. Previous experience and/or education preferred, but not required. Excellent entryway into the television industry and perfect for broadcasting student.

Please send your resume to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5, email your information to rksionzek@klkntv.com or call Jeff Swanson, Operations Manager at (402) 436-2238. Closing Date: 08/10/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.