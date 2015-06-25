Rod Jobs 2017 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rod Jobs 2017

Would you like to see Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchor Rod Fowler do your job?  Rod is looking to expand his resume and he's looking for additional work! If you would like him to spend a day in your shoes, and have it appear on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News - submit your idea HERE!

From construction sites to restaurants, he is open to pretty much anything.  Of course, we want Rod to work in a safe environment. Also, anyone submitting should be over the age of 18 and must have permission from your supervisor/owner.

You can watch Rod Jobs sponsored by Planet Fitness Tuesdays from August 1st through August 22nd on The Channel 8 Eyewitness News, so tell us your ideas today! 

Submit your "Rod Jobs" ideas HERE!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.