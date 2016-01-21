Monster Jam Facebook Fan of the Day Official Rules

Monster Jam, the world’s premier Monster Jam truck series, will return to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena April 21 and 22, 2017. The trucks will be performing on a dirt track created from truckloads of dirt dumped on Pinnacle’s arena floor. See how you can enter for a chance to win five vouchers to exchange for tickets to see a performance below..

Monster Jam events are affordably priced for the whole family. Tickets will go on sale now and available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or can be charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000. All seats are $2 more the day of the show.

Monster Jam will be performing at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Friday’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday performances are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Party in the Pits will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to the Saturday 2:00 p.m. show in order to be admitted to the Pit Party. At the Pit Party fans have the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers of the massive Monster Jam trucks.

Look below to see how you can enter for a chance to win five tickets to a performance in the Monster Jam Facebook Fan of the Day contest.

Channel 8 Eyewitness News Monster Jam Facebook Fan of the Day Contest - Official Rules

No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited and is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued identification card.

Contest starts March 31 and concludes at 2:00 PM on April 7, 2017



Here's How to Enter:

Go to the Channel 8 Eyewitness News Facebook page and upload a photo to the Facebook Fan of the Day anytime between March 31 and 2:00 PM on April 7..

Entries:

All entries should have name, and email address so they can be contacted. Geographic eligibility will be verified before any prize is awarded. One winner per household during the contest. One entry per unique email address.

Prizes:

Five (5) Monster Jam vouchers to exchange at the PBA Box Office to a performance of the Monster Jam. Five prizes will be awarded during the contest..

Deadline:

The deadlines for entries is 2:00 PM on the day of the drawings. The last deadline is 2:00 PM on April 7.

Random Drawing:



A random drawing will be held on April 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 shortly after 2:00 PM to determine each day's winner. The winner's Facebook picture will appear on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News.

Value of Prize:

Each voucher is exchangeable for a ticket valued at $20. The total prize each day is valued at $100.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Based upon previous and similar contests the odds are approximately 1/100 entries or 1 per cent.

Prize winner will be notified by email.

Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes.

Prize winners must pick up their prize within 30 days of being notified.

Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area as defined by the Nielsen Company. Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.

Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners and their guests, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable and non-transferable.

All decisions by judges are final.