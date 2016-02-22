Harlem Globetrotters coming to the PBA in April

The world famous Original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Lincoln on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action packed 2017 World Tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. For more information go to the Pinnacle Bank Arena website.

Look below to see how you can enter your son or daughter for a chance to be a Junior Globetrotter during the game. The grand prize is a four ticket vouchers to the game, four meet and great passes, an autographed ball, one Globetrotter T-Shirt Jersey and two seat on the bench. There will be four secondary prizes awarded of four ticket vouchers each. The deadline is March 27 at noon. Please see complete rules and contest entry form below.