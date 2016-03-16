Ultimate Pit Pass Contest Rules 2017

Ultimate Pit Pass Contest Official Rules

No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Must be 18 yrs or older to enter.

Only one entry per unique email address.

Contest entry period- March 27, 2016 and ends at noon on April 3, 2017.

Here's How to Enter: Fill out the official online entry form. All entries must include: entrant's name, address, age, day telephone number and night telephone number. Completed entries must be received by noon on April 3, 2017.

(1)Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will receive 4 tickets to the 2PM Monster Jam performance on Saturday, April 22, 4 Pit Passes valid from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Saturday, April 22, 4 Meet and Greet passes, and 4 Monster Jam T-Shirts

Value of the Grand Prize: $220. Value determined by the promoter based upon actual retail cost.

(4)Second Place Prizes: The second place prize consists of four vouchers to see a Monster Jam performance on Friday April 21 or Saturday, April 22, 2016. Vouchers must be exchanged at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office for actual tickets. There will be four second place prizes awarded.

Value of the Second Place Prize: $80

Random Drawing: The Grand Prize winner will be determined by a random drawings on April 2. Four more names will be drawn to win a second place prize. A representative appointed by KLKN-TV will select the winning entries. Winners will be notified by email.

Odds of Winning: The odds of winning one of the prizes depend upon the number of entrants. If there are 200 entrants, then the Grand Prize winner has a one in 200 chance of winning. Second Prize winners have a one in 50 chance of winning based upon 200 entries.

Winners will be required to present a valid identification to claim the prize.

Eligibility: Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies and members of competing media are not eligible to participate. Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. Entrants must reside within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney DMA as determined by Nielsen. Entrants must have a log in and password on klkntv.com to participate. There is no cost to get a log in name and password.

Limitations: Late entries will not be accepted, nor will you be entered if your entry is lost, illegible, incomplete, misaddressed, or otherwise misdirected. Entries become the property of the sponsors and are non returnable. All entries received during the promotional period are eligible for random drawing and prizes awarded.

All winners, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value.

The vouchers are subject to seating availability.

The vouchers are not valid if the show is sold out.

In the event of a cancellation, Channel 8 KLKN-TV is not responsible for awarding the prize nor providing a substitute.