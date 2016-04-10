Study: Nebraska not active in student food program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska has one of the nation's lowest participation rates in a new federal program intended to provide school meals to children.

A report by the Washington-based Food Research and Action Center found Nebraska is ranked second-lowest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the number of eligible schools that are using the program.

The Community Eligibility Provision program reimburses high-poverty schools that agree to provide free lunches and breakfasts to all students.

The report says nine of Nebraska's 112 eligible schools chose to participate last year. New Hampshire was the only state with a lower participation rate.

James Goddard of the group Nebraska Appleseed says advocates are working to promote the program.

To see a list of eligible schools, click here.