Gwen Baumgardner is from Louisburg, KS where she spent most of her free time with drum sticks in her hands. She was on the drum line and played for the KC Youth Symphony. In college, Gwen traded in her drumsticks for running shoes. Gwen was a member of Women’s Track and Field team at Drake University, Des Moines, IA where she competed in the pole vault. While at Drake, she studied broadcast news.

Gwen began her broadcasting career as a radio DJ for Star 102.5, a Top-40 station in Des Moines, IA. She then became a news producer at a television station also in Des Moines, IA, Before joining Channel 8 Eyewitness News as the morning news co-anchor in April of 2016, Gwen was an anchor/reporter at a news station in Topeka, KS. Gwen says she’s “making my way through the capital cities.” “I love working with Nolan and Sean,” says Gwen and continues, “I hope you will grab a cup of coffee and join us each morning.”

Before coming to Lincoln, she had never had a Runza sandwich. During her time away from Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Gwen does yoga, likes to rock climb and tries out new pizza restaurants.

gbaumbardner@klkntv.com

Twitter-NewsGirlGwen