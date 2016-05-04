Police search for man who crashed into a tree

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Seven police officers and a K9 unit were scattered around a Lincoln neighborhood looking for the suspect who crashed a car into a tree.

Officers say right before the crash the driver got in an argument with his girlfriend of two months. It didn't take long for the suspect to leave the accident.

"The female gets out. She starts walking and the man takes off in the vehicle southbound on Cotner Street and she heard something strike the vehicle," said Captain Jeff Bucher.

She called the police when she saw him run off, and gave a brief description of her boyfriend, but claimed she did not know his last name. The car belonged to her cousin. Lincoln police are not sure if the suspect is hurt, but they're still searching for him.

"The investigation will continue obviously we have some traffic issues here of him striking the vehicle and leave the scene of an accident" said Captain Jeff Bacher.

As of now, the K9 search has been suspended, but police are still trying to find the driver.