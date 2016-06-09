Nicole Cousins - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nicole grew up in Greeley, CO playing any and every sport she could.  Her mom’s side of the family is from Lincoln, and her grandfather is a UNL grad, so she is very familiar with Nebraska.  “I am so excited to be a part of the Nebraska community and love being a part of your day”, says Nicole. 

She was drawn to broadcasting by a love of learning about the community and doing something different every day.  She graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson with a BA in journalism.  Nicole has been climbing the professional ladder since her initial arrival at Channel 8 Eyewitness News.  She started out as the overnight reporter, and then promoted to a weekend producer/reporter position.  In June of 2016, she was promoted to weekend anchor.  “I love to really get to know others!  I think the key to good stories is developing relationships and try to make that connection at every story,” says Nicole about her job.

Nicole has a puppy that takes up a lot of her time.  They go on walks and to the dog park.  She also enjoys running, playing volleyball and spending time at the lake.

