NEWS PRODUCER

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a News Producer. If you enjoy working in a fun, interesting, fast paced environment - we are the place for you. Responsible for the creation of newscasts with fresh content, strong story flow and compelling supporting graphics. Must have excellent writing and editorial judgment skills. College degree and/or prior experience preferred but we will train the right individual. Please send your resume and reel to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: 02/15/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.