KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a News Producer (Overnight). Responsible for the creation of newscasts with fresh content, strong story flow and supporting graphics. Must have excellent writing and editorial judgment skills. College degree and/or prior experience preferred but we will train the right individual. This is an excellent entryway in to the television industry. Please send your resume to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: October 14, 2017.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.