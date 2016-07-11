Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC has an opening for an news editor. This individual will assist the evening shows staff with editing video on tight deadlines. This person may also be asked to periodically shoot video and possibly report on breaking news stories. This is an excellent opportunity for future television producers or reporters. College degree and/or prior experience preferred but will train the right individual. Please email your resume and reel to rksionzek@klkntv.com, mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9-5. Closing Date: December 1, 2017.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.