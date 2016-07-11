News Editor

Officer Angela Sands said the home is owned by the Tribesman Motorcycle Club, and used as a clubhouse for the group. In the search of the residence investigators said they found six guns, suspected narcotics and a large amount of money.More >>
University of Nebraska The first of two sets of budget-reduction proposals at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would represent nearly $3.8 million.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue made two stops at Randolph Elementary today.
Fire alarms sounded, LFR believes it was caused by a power surge that caused damage to a transformer.More >>
Neb. A young farmer harvests his dad's last crop, as folks rally around a local farm family.More >>
A group called Action Committe Nebraska met up earlier this morning to protest budget cuts to the department of health and human services. Concerned citizens gathered outside the state office building this morning to protest what they say are upcoming budget cuts that take away money from programs provided by the Department of Health and Human Services. ACN, the group who organzied the protest,...More >>
Customer Appreciation Day At DQMore >>
Customers and employees at a shopping mall on the western edge of Omaha found themselves in the midst of a cops-and-robbers scene when police chased down three men suspected of robbing a bank.More >>
Fire investigators are busy this morning trying to find out what caused a house to go up in flames last night.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a an early morning house fire in South Lincoln.More >>
