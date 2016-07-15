Cornhusker State Games kickoff ceremony

Posted By: Sarah Fili

sfili@klkntv.com

The 32nd Annual Cornhusker State Games kicked off Friday night with a big celebration!

It all started at Lincoln East with Sportsfest where the athletes participating in the games gathered to celebrate the week ahead.

They paraded down to Seacrest Field as part of the opening ceremonies. Several performers wowed the crowd and national volleyball champions, twins Amber and Kadie Rolfzen lit the torch to begin the games.

More than 50 sports are represented and athletes came from all across Nebraska to compete.

"I'm going to be doing the 200, the long jump and the high jump. My dad did the high jump so I got started with the high jump and that's how I got started with the other stuff."

"[If I won] it would mean that I tried my best and I just put a lot of effort into it."

"[I’m competing] so when I get older I can be a famous track runner!,” Eight year old Lillian White, competing in track and field, said.

The games run through the 24th, some competitions are in Omaha and Ralston, but the majorities are here in Lincoln.

For a list of events, click here: http://www.cornhuskerstategames.com/