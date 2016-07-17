Balloon lawsuit against UNL dismissed

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A lawsuit filed against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been dismissed by a federal judge.

Randall Krause, of Omaha, filed the suit against UNL for releasing red balloons during Husker football games.

Krause said the balloons are bad for the environment.

On Friday, a judge ruled, because it is a state agency, UNL is immune from such a lawsuit.