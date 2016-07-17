Team Jack fundraiser, award nomination

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

The fourth annual Nebraska Football Uplifting Athletes Road Race took place Sunday.

The 5-K run raised nearly $35,000 for Team Jack, a local non-profit that benefits pediatric brain cancer research.

That wasn't the only good news for the Hoffman family.

Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman was announced as a finalist for the NASCAR Foundation Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

Andy is the father of Jack Hoffman, the Nebraska boy who inspired Husker Nation and the country in 2013 when he ran a 69-yard touchdown in Nebraska's Red-White spring football game. Jack is also known for his courageous fight against pediatric brain cancer.

Jack won an ESPY award for his performance, which sparked the Hoffman family to start the foundation.

They've raised about three million dollars in the last three years. If Andy wins the award, Team Jack will receive an additional $100,000.