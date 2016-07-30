Cigarettes start Bellevue fires

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Fire officials say separate fires less than a week apart at the same Bellevue apartment complex were started the same way by carelessly discarded cigarettes.

Officials say the first fire on July 22 damaged a third-floor apartment at the Gateway Park Apartments complex. But the next fire, on Tuesday, left the building uninhabitable and dozens of people without homes.

It also sent four people, including a Bellevue firefighter, to a hospital for injuries.

The Bellevue Fire Department says that the second fire caused $1 million in damage to the building and $250,000 in damage to its contents.