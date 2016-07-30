Nebraska probation officer found guilty

Lincoln Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.More >>
A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities.
The 37 year-old woman told police she had been sleeping under the bridge when someone tried to take her canvas bag out of her hands. According to Lincoln Police the woman tried to hold on to her bag, but the suspect began punching her in the face.
Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old male occurring late last night near 40th and Gertie Avenue.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled an early morning fire on 22nd and Dudley Monday. It happened shortly after 5 a.m.. LFR says it was at Lincoln Lumber. The fire is currently out, but traffic is being diverted in the area of N. 23rd St. We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.
Authorities say one driver was killed and three other people were injured in an eastern Nebraska collision.
It happened at the Great Western Bank, 6424 Havelock Avenue just before 10:00 a.m.
At just five years old she started a lip balm business, it's an idea she got the idea while on a vacation to Panama, "A lot of people have businesses and I wanted to get my own like you don't have to wait until you're older you can just do it when you're five or fifteen."
Lincoln Police have a heavy presence near 40th and Highway 2.
Morning showers/storms, chilly & cloudy throughout the day...
Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton among the canine cast
