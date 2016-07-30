Experts will help identify fossils, artifacts

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Experts will be available Saturday at Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park to help people identify fossils and ancient artifacts.

The 2016 Fossil and Artifact Identification Day will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may bring just single items or whole collections for identification.

The park sits two miles west and six miles north of Royal in northeast Nebraska's Antelope County. Valid Nebraska State Park permits are required for vehicles and can be purchased there.

Call 402-893-2000 or visit http://www.ashfall.unl.edu for more information.