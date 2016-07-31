Free cover crop program coming

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Nebraska farmers will have a chance to visit a field with cover crops next month to learn more about the potential benefits of using them.

The free event on Aug. 11 is designed to teach farmers about the benefits of the practice.

Cover crops are planted between growing seasons to limit erosion and replenish nutrients in the soil, which can reduce the need for fertilizer.

The field day sponsored by the Natural Resources Conservation Service and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will be held at Mark Allen's farm north of Lexington.

For more information, call (308) 325-1056.