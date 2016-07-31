Highway 2 Construction coming soon

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Weather permitting, Constructors Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, plans to move in to the next

segment of construction beginning Monday, August 1, at 7:00 p.m., according to the Nebraska

Department of Roads.

With this progression, N-2 will be closed from the Van Dorn Street

intersection to the 27th Street intersection, both eastbound and westbound, from 7:00 p.m. to

6:00 a.m. Monday night through Friday night, with single lane closures on weekends.

The 27th Street intersection will also be closed on Monday, August 1, in all directions to

allow for milling and new asphalt placement in the area. To accommodate the closure of the

27th Street intersection, N-2 will be closed to westbound traffic at 40th Street and detoured via

Old Cheney Road.

The through traffic detour will remain the same with the use of I-80, US-6 and 84th Street.



The local traffic detour will be Old Cheney Road, Warlick Blvd. and US-77.

The Department of Roads’ project manager is Brian Schoen of Lincoln. Motorists are

asked to drive safely and use caution while driving through construction zones.

Motorists are also being reminded to watch for changing conditions as the work continues to progress.