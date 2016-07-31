27th and P closure

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The two lanes turning north from “P” Street onto 27th Street will close, Monday, August 1, due to work being done on 27th Street. The right turn lane on “P” Street for traffic turning southbound onto 27th Street will remain open. The suggested detour route is Antelope Valley Parkway north to Vine Street, and Vine Street east to 27th Street. Signs will be posted.

The work in the 27th and “P” Street intersection is expected to be completed by August 13, weather permitting.

For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 27th).