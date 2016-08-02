Pinnacle Bank Arena will add walk-through metal detectors

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

The Pinnacle Bank Arena is stepping up its security.

The venue will add 35 portable walk–through metal detectors to its entrances and backstage areas.

The detectors should make a debut sometime this fall.

The arena's general manager said in light of recent terrorist attacks, this level of security is a growing demand for bringing in talent.

"We're seeing higher and higher levels of security required, so this keeps us ahead of it and we shouldn't have a situation of losing a show because of not having them,” Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager Tom Lorenz said.

The arena has already taken steps to improve its security over the years like using hand held wands and increasing police presence at major concerts.

It also has cameras.

Some concert goers agree the detectors aren't a bad idea.

"I don't think you can have too much security at this day and age, so I’m pretty excited. I go here a lot for most concerts,” Lincoln Resident Janet Eskra said.

"People want to go somewhere and not focus on security. They want to focus on having a good time and actually enjoying the venue,” Lincoln Resident Jordan Lambercht said.

The estimated cost of the detectors plus required training is $230,000.

There also could be some additional staffing costs depending on the event.

It was approved by the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency last week.

The walk–through detectors wouldn't be used at every event and there is no word yet whether the university will utilize them.

General Manager Tom Lorenz said they could also be used in at the Pinewood Bowl and the festival space.