Tribute to Sam Foltz at Nebraska Fan Day

With football season just around the corner, thousands of Husker fans flooded Memorial Stadium Wednesday night to chat with coaches and players in the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day.

Some say it's a tradition they never miss, while others said they can't wait for the new season to begin.

Players and coaches signed autographs for fans for two hours.

As the sun set on Tom Osborne Field, shadows filled the stadium - some seen, others felt.

"Sam Foltz. Punter. Small Town, USA. Greeley, Nebraska," said the familiar voice of former Husker punter Sam Foltz from the scoreboard at the north end of the stadium.

A moment of silence was held for the fallen Husker.

"Respectful. Just respectful. There's a lot of people who have a lot of respect for Sam Foltz and who he was," said Kyle Hohnholt, a Husker fan from York.

"So everyone, you could tell, in general, really cared about the loss of a Husker, and a good man in general."

There was an empty table for Foltz where fans could sign their names to show their support.

The team's fall practices start Thursday.