Lincoln man is reunited with stolen car about a week later

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 29-year-old Ruach Nyuon for two counts of felony theft.

Police said an 89-year-old man reported his Lexus stolen from his garage near 70th and South on July 28.

That same morning, officers found an abandoned stolen Ford pickup near 48th and Highway 2.

Inside the truck, they found papers with belonging to the 89-year-old man as well as Nyoun.

Police also took a fingerprint, which matched Nyoun.

LPD said he was found by the Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning in the Lexus near 9th and Washington.