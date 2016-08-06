Remains of WWII soldier from Grand Island returned home

A long-awaited homecoming.

The remains of a Marine killed in World War II are finally coming back to Grand Island.

Dale Robert Geddes was killed in the war 72 years ago in the Battle of Tarawa.

The Grand Island native was identified with DNA testing.

His services, complete with military honors will be on August 22 in his hometown.