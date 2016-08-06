Controversial VA changes draw picketers

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

People are picketing in Grand Island after controversial changes proposed for the Veterans Health Administration.

VA employees and veterans waved signs hoping to raise awareness over recommendations made by the Commission on Care - a federally appointed panel.

The 300 page report released last month calls for the use of more community-based providers and a reduction in VA employees.

It's something the union the represents those workers is concerned about.

"I don't think in Central Nebraska that people are even understanding what's going on with the VA system," Gloria Kortum, Union President, said.

"If you're not a veteran, you don't really care. If you are a veteran you do care and I think they're thrilled that we, AFGE was able to bring this out front and center and talk about it."