Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Authorities say an Omaha man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash.

Omaha police say 36-year-old Charles J. Harman Jr. was riding southbound on 50th Street in Omaha around 1 a.m. Sunday when his motorcycle struck a curb, left the road and ran into a light pole.

Police say Harman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Police say they're still investigating the crash.