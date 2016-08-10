Ex-school official pleads not guilty to attacking wife - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ex-school official pleads not guilty to attacking wife

Ex-school official pleads not guilty to attacking wife

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A former Shelton school superintendent has pleaded not guilty in Hall County District Court to charges in a domestic violence case.
    The Grand Island Independent reports  that 45-year-old Brian Redinger pleaded not guilty Tuesday making terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and first-degree criminal attempt at assault.
    Sheriff's investigators say that on April 10, Redinger attacked his wife, hitting her head on a car dashboard and later driving at her before she escaped to safety at a Hall County truck stop.
    He resigned his position as superintendent of Shelton Public Schools some weeks after his arrest.

