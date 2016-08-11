A local man arrested after assaulting two police officers

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 27-year-old Kody Clinkenbeard for felony assault of a police officer and several other offenses.

It happened before 2:00 p.m. at the Thomasbrook Apartments Wednesday.

Police and paramedics were called to man down by a garage.

When the officer arrived Clinkenbeard ran off to the clubhouse.

LPD said the officer followed Clinkenbeard and that's when he got into a fighting stance and punched the officer.

Police said another officer arrived and the struggle continued between Clinkenbeard.

They said he put the female officer into a headlock.

The 59-year-old male officer was taken to the hospital and treated for two broken ribs.

Police believe Clinkenbeard was drunk because some bottles of whiskey were found near him. They don't know if he was under the influence of

anything else.