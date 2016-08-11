A man attempts to steal a TV from a Lincoln home

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 37-year-old Shawn Brown for burglary Wednesday afternoon.

They said a 34-year-old man was working on his vehicle outside of his north Lincoln home when he decided to go inside for a shower.

Officers said he left the door unlock and after he finished showering, he found Brown in his living room holding his 42" TV with the remote in

his pocket.

LPD said the man and his roommate confronted Brown and he put the TV down, then took off running to his nearby apartment.

That's where police found and took him into custody.

