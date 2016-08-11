Lincoln man arrested for hitting his friend with a hammer

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



Lincoln police arrested 50-year-old Hector Perez for 2nd degree assault and felony use of a weapon.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday at Perez's home at the 2500 block of Dudley Street.

Police said Perez and a longtime friend were drinking when things turned physical.

They said the 46-year-old man reported Perez hit him with a hammer near his left eye.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were non-life threatening.

