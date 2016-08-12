St. Patrick School celebrates 100 years

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

It was a celebration a century in the making Friday night at St. Patrick School in Havelock.

The school gymnasium was packed - and not just with kids.

Hundreds of families gathered to celebrate 100 years of education and to kick off the new school year.

There was a potluck, which Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley, who was a special guest at the event, said was the biggest and best he'd ever seen.

After the meal, the kids were introduced to their new teachers.

"It's the best community you could possibly have and the school is phenomenal and it's just a great environment for the kids," Principal Leah Bethune said.

There were bouncy houses, photo booths, and a band featuring some of the teachers.

But ask anyone - young or old - in attendance, and they'll tell you it's not the games or even the cotton candy that has kept the school sticking around this long.

They'll tell you it's the people.

"The sustainability of the parish is amazing," Bethune said.

"People around here are just hard working, they dedicate themselves to making this school work, this parish work and we just have a wonderful community."