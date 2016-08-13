Man tries to break into Discount Depot

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Discount Depot near 33rd and O street. It happened around 12:45 AM Saturday. Witnesses saw a man trying to get in the west door by hitting it with an object. Police say the suspect eventually broke through, but left soon after. They don't think he got away with anything at this time.

Police say he left southbound in a four-door black sedan with a sunroof.