Former Husker Basketball player arrested after assaulting an officer

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 23-year-old Jordan Tyrance early Saturday morning for assaulting an officer.

Police were called to the outside of Duffy's Tavern near 14th and O street around 1 a.m. on reports of a possible fight.

They said Tyrance was arguing with a bouncer and then headbutted that employee.

LPD said Tyrance as actively resisting officers while trying to get him into custody.

An UNL officer and LPD officer walked him to a cruiser, where he banged his head several times on the back of it.

Officers said Tyrance started kicking at them once he was inside, which he injured one officer.

LPD reports the officer had minor injuries.

Tyrance played for the Huskers for three seasons.

He was ticketed for Assault, Trespassing, Obstructing an Officer and Resisting Arrest.