The days are winding down until the first Husker football game of the season and two young Lincoln entrepreneurs are trying to celebrate the life of Sam Foltz in a special way.

They're taking orders now for baseball caps with the player's iconic number on them.

The campaign is called Hats Off to Foltz.

Memorial stadium is known to be loud on game day, but the goal is have everyone take off the hats during a moment of silence at kickoff for the first game.

"We thought it would be really cool if everyone was quiet instead and just to kind of remember Sam by holding up the hats obviously,” Kooldadz Co-Owner David Motz said.

The idea of the caps actually came from one of David's friends, who is a teammate of Foltz.

A 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Foltz's family.

So far, Kooldadz have sold more than 300 hats totaling about $3,000.

Motz’s partner, Luke Gilbert, described Husker nation as a family.

He said this is another way of fans rallying behind each other and helping Sam's loved ones.

"I think people gravitate toward this football team and it was something we can do special for his family for him to be remembered,” Kooldadz Co-Owner Luke Gilbert said.

If you want to have one by September 3rd, you need to order it by this Friday.

The owners said this is just another way to have Foltz's legacy live on.

"Hats aren't really something you get rid of, so every time you wear it, it just kind of keeps his memory alive,” Motz said.

You can also choose your hat's color as well as the color of the 27.

To learn how to order one, click here.

