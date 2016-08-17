Copy-TORUK Cirque du Soleil contest rules

Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or valid Nebraska issued identification card.

One winner per household during this contest

Contest starts June 27, 2016 and ends at noon on July 18, 2016.



Here's How to Enter:

Fill out and submit the official online entry form at the bottom of this page or previous page located on the klkntv.com contest page.



Entries:

All entries must include: Name, address, day phone and evening phone, age and email address

All entries become the property of the sponsors and are non returnable.

Only one entry per unique email address. Duplicates will be removed from the drawing.



Deadline:

The deadline for entries is Noon on 7/18/2016.



Prize:

4 tickets to see TORUK-The First Flight Cirque du Soleil on either July 29 or July 30. There will be five prizes awarded during the contest. See below for order of how the prize will be awarded.



Prizes are not transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Channel 8 KLKN-TV, and the Lied Center are not responsible to award the prize if the performances are canceled.



Value:

The value of the prize is: $400



Random Drawing:

Random drawings will be held on to determine the five winners. The first two names drawn will win four tickets to the Friday, July 29th performance at 7:30PM. The next two names drawn will win four tickets to the Saturday, July 30 performance at 4:00PM and the fifth name drawn will win four tickets to the Saturday, July 30th performance at 8:00PM. A representative appointed by the KLKN-TV promotional staff will select the weekly winning entry forms from all entries received.



Odds of winning:

Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. If 500 entries are received then each entry has a 1 in 100 chance of winning. All prizewinners will be notified by phone, email.



Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area as defined by the Nielsen Company. Anyone receiving Channel 8 KLKN-TV in their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV is eligible. Those living in surrounding DMA's, Omaha, Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.

Employees, members of employees immediate family of Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lied Center, agents of any sponsor, and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, competing media, as well as associated advertising, and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners and their guests, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable and non-transferable.



Limitations: Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes. Winners must pick up tickets before the performance. Channel 8 KLKN-TV is not responsible to award the prize or provide compensation if the event is cancelled.

Contest note: The dates originally posted for the performances were referred to as Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28. The Official rules have been amended to reflect the correct dates.