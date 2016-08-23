Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway from Channel 8 KLKN-TV - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway

Vala's Pumpkin Patch is gearing up for a lot of family fun this fall.  At Vala's there is something to do for the entire family, from pig races to the Pumpkin Chuckin Cannon Show, from the Haunted House to the Pumpkin Mine, from pony rides to tractor rides and don't forget caramel apples, oh and did we mention pumpkins.  There are a lot of pumpkins and more to do at Vala's Pumpkin Patch. See the link below to go to the Vala's Pumpkin Patch website.  There you'll see more information about one of the fall season's family traditions. Vala's will be open starting on September 15th through Tuesday, October 31.  See the Vala's website for hours of operation.

Sign up below for a chance to win a Grand Prize Pumpkin Patch Party for up to 20 people from Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  The grand prize includes 20 general admission tickets, train ride tickets and food coupons.  There will also be four drawings for four admission tickets to Vala's Pumpkin Patch during the contest.  The deadline for entries is noon on Monday, September 11, 18, 25, and October 2 and 9.  The packet of four general admission tickets will be awarded with the first four drawings and the grand prize will be awarded from the October 9th drawing.  The Grand Prize is valued at $530.  Only one entry during the contest please.  Non-winning entries will be valid for all eligible drawings.  You must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area, DMA as defined by Nielsen, to enter.  See below for complete rules and entry form.

    To access the official online entry form, type in your email address in the space provided to access the form, if you have an account.  If you do not have an account, put in your email address and then sign up for your own account. There is no charge to sign up for an account.  This form does not work on mobile device, including iPads or iPhones.  Please access the form with your desktop..

